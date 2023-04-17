Birthday Club
USI Track and Field wraps up big weekend

Eagles Nest: USI basketball breakdown
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - School records and personal bests were on notice this weekend as University of Southern Indiana Men’s and Women’s Track & Field turned out strong performances at the Brian Clay Invitational. 

Junior Audrey Comastri (Indianapolis, Indiana) broke the school record in the women’s 800 meters Friday with a time of two minutes, 12.67 seconds, while freshman Emily Rempe (Owensboro, Kentucky) broke the freshmen record with her 800-meter time of 2:13.61. 

On Thursday, junior McKenna Cavanaugh (New Albany, Indiana) improved on her personal-best time in the steeplechase as she crossed the finish line in 10:39.09. Senior Kara Martin (Herrin, Illinois) was on her heals, coming in with a personal-best time of 10:42.59. The two marks rank second and third on USI’s all-time steeplechase list. 

Cavanaugh highlighted the final day of competition for the Eagles as she eased past USI Hall of Famer Mary Ballinger for second on USI’s all-time 1,500-meter list with a personal-best time of 4:29.79. 

Martin also was strong in 1,500 meters Saturday, running a season-best time of 4:33.96, while Rempe and Comastri respectively finished in personal-best times of 4:39.98 and 4:40.33. 

In total, USI’s women racked up nine personal-best times to go along with three season-best times. 

Juniors Hadley Fisher (Evansville, Indiana) and Aubrey Swart (Noblesville, Indiana) posted personal-bests in the 10,000 meters Friday morning, while senior Emma Brown (Evansville, Indiana) tallied season-best times in the 800 meters and 1,500 meters. 

Senior Noah Hufnagel (Santa Claus, Indiana) was the lone representative on the men’s side this weekend. Hufnagel ran to a personal-best time 29:12.35 in the 10,000 meters Friday morning, a mark that ranks fourth all-time at USI. 

The Eagles return to action Friday-Saturday when they compete at the EKU Rick Erdmann Twilight in Richmond, Kentucky.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

