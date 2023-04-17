USI softball adjusting well to life in Division I

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Change isn’t always an easy thing to handle, but for the University of Southern Indiana softball team, it hasn’t been that bad. The Eagles have made the adjustment to the Division I ranks very well. The Eagles’ overall record is 16-19, but they are 9-8 in their Ohio Valley Conference games.

Since an early season stretch, where they lost 9 of 11 games, Sue Kunkle’s team has really found itself and stepped up their play. In league play, they have won four out of the six-weekend series they have played. Josie Newman has led the pitching staff, earning conference pitcher of the week honors three times this season. The defense has been steady, and the offense has come up clutch in several big moments. It was a bit of an adjustment at first though.

“We’re starting to really pull together as a team. We had some moments earlier in the season, that we were still getting acclimated to some challenges. There’s certain things that have been a little bit different. Pitchers are a little bit more spinny. Defense is a little quicker,” said USI softball head coach Sue Kunkle. “The biggest difference that we had to express to them was, ‘Your numbers might not look the same.’ That’s okay, because we are about a team. It’s not about individuals. Right now, we’re solid. We’re finding some ways to win. Some days aren’t as pretty as others, but we play good ball. We have the same kind of athletes, and they’re gritty. We’re actually starting to play like smooth, good, crisp ball now.”

USI hits the road this coming weekend when they head south to play at Tennessee State in a three-game series starting Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.