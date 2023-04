GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say there is a crash with injuries on southbound Highway 41 at CR 100 W.

Troopers are diverting southbound traffic at State Road 64.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Photos from the scene show an overturned dump truck.

Crash with injury on US41 SB at CR 100 W. Troopers are diverting SB traffic at SR64. The GCSO is investigating this crash. — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) April 17, 2023

