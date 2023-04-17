TRAFFIC ALERT: Parts of Lynch Rd. closed due to water main break

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County dispatchers say a water main break on Lynch Road is impacting traffic.

They say it is just east of 41 at Garrison Avenue.

Right now, we know that east bound lanes of Lynch are closed in the area.

West bound lanes are now down to one lane.

Right now, we don’t know when everything will be cleaned up.

We will update this story as we continue to learn more.

