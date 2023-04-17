Sunny and breezy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Plenty of sunshine in the forecast today, but it will also be breezy and cooler than average. Our winds will be from the west at around 15 to 20 mph for most of the day, but there may be gusts as high as 35 to 40 mph. After starting the day in the mid to upper 40s, our temperatures will climb into the low 60s this afternoon.

Tonight will be clear and chilly. The winds will also die down overnight. Most of us will bottom out in the low 40s, but some locations, especially north of I-64 may dip into the upper 30s and could see some areas of patchy frost late tonight into early Tuesday morning.

We will see a few more clouds on Tuesday, but plenty of sunshine will still manage to break through. I cannot completely rule out a stray shower on Tuesday, but most of will stay dry. The clouds and slim chance of rain will be due to a warm front moving through our region. That will be followed by a surge of warm air from the south, which will push our high temperatures into the lower 70s Tuesday and low 80s Wednesday and Thursday.

Although Wednesday will be sunny, clouds move in on Thursday, and rain is likely Thursday night into Friday as a cold front pushes through the Tri-State. A few thunderstorms are possible, but any chance of severe weather is expected to stay to our southwest at this time.

A second low pressure system may keep scattered rain chances going throughout the day on Friday and into Saturday before our skies clear again on Sunday. The end of the week will be noticeably cooler with high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s Friday and mid to upper 50s this weekend.

