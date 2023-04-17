Scattered frost possible, sunny and warmer Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Winds gusted over 40 mph on Monday as an intense storm system pulled away to our north. Winds will ease overnight under clear skies and temps will drop into the lower 40s and upper 30s. Scattered frost will be possible early Tuesday morning. Temps will quickly rebound to 72 on Tuesday afternoon with full sunshine. South winds will keep lows in the lower 50s on Wednesday morning with highs climbing to near 80. A cold front will bring showers and storms into the region on Thursday and Friday. Highs will drop from 82 on Thursday to 69 on Friday. Rain tapers off by Saturday morning, but cooler air will stay in place for the weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will only reach the upper 50s and lows will sink into the lower 40s.

