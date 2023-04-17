Birthday Club
Rockport Mayor dies after suffering heart attack

Mayor Donnie Winkler
Mayor Donnie Winkler(Rockport's website)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCKPORT, Ind. (WFIE) - The town of Rockport is mourning their Mayor.

The clerk confirms Mayor Donnie Winkler passed away early Monday morning.

His family shared he suffered a heart attack last week.

His bio on the town website says he graduated Rockport High School in 1964. He married his wife, Peggy, in 1967. They have four sons.

We’re told Council President Connie Hargis will take over as Mayor until the party can hold a caucus and name a new mayor.

