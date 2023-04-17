Birthday Club
Rivertown Pickleball of Newburgh provides update on new facility
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - New information has been released on a pickleball court project in Warrick County.

Rivertown Pickleball of Newburgh is hoping to open a new 10 court facility at Vann Road Park soon.

Organizers say they are adding wind screens, shade structure, and putting finishing touches on the surface and it should be ready to go by summer.

Group President Gina Adams says the courts are for everyone.

“We will also have membership opportunities through Rivertown Pickleball,” says Adams. “We have to maintain the courts and take care of all the utilities. With that, we will use the membership dues for that and there will be some kind of special perks for members here and there. Other than that, it’s always going to be community.”

Adams says there are still sponsorship opportunities available.

