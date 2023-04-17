Princeton Police Dept. investigating deadly shooting

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Princeton Police Department is investigating after they say they were called to the 1100 block of South Race Street for a shots fired call.

According to a release, that happened Saturday, April 15.

Officers say when they arrived they found Duffy Miskell with a gunshot wound to the head.

Gibson County EMS was also called and took Miskell to a hospital.

Officials say a search warrant was executed on the apartment and items involved were seized. Two people who were there at the time of the shooting were also interviewed by officers.

Miskell was later pronounced dead by the Vanderburgh County Coroner.

Police say this is still a very active investigation.

We will update this story as we learn more.

