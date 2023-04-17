Police play game of basketball with kids in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville woman is praising some police officers who stopped to play a game of basketball with some kids.

Fiera Pettus shared the video on Facebook.

She says a little bit goes a long way, and she’s sure it’s a memory the boys won’t forget.

City officials shared Fiera’s post. They say they are proud of MPD every day, and love to see the community engagement.

