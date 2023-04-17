Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Police play game of basketball with kids in Madisonville

Madisonville Police Officer plays basketball with kids
Madisonville Police Officer plays basketball with kids(Fiera Pettus)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville woman is praising some police officers who stopped to play a game of basketball with some kids.

Fiera Pettus shared the video on Facebook.

She says a little bit goes a long way, and she’s sure it’s a memory the boys won’t forget.

City officials shared Fiera’s post. They say they are proud of MPD every day, and love to see the community engagement.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges on E. Morgan Ave.
EPD: Woman arrested on multiple drug charges on E. Morgan Ave.
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Alabama city mourns 4 dead, 28 wounded in birthday party mass shooting
WFIE Alert Day
Alert day for possible severe thunderstorms this evening
EPD: Woman arrested on drug and false reporting charges
EPD: Woman arrested on drug and false reporting charges
EPD: Man arrested after exposing himself at Walmart on N. First Ave.
EPD: Man arrested after exposing himself at Walmart on N. First Ave.

Latest News

Vigil to be held for Louisville shooting victims in Henderson
Vigil to be held for Louisville shooting victims in Henderson
Vigil to be held for Louisville shooting victims in Henderson
Vigil to be held for Louisville shooting victims in Henderson
Rivertown Pickleball of Newburgh provides update on new facility
Rivertown Pickleball of Newburgh provides update on new facility
City of Evansville to begin repaving several streets starting Monday
City of Evansville to begin repaving several streets starting Monday
Gov. Beshear presents check in Webster Co.
LIVE: Gov. Beshear visiting Webster Co.