JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A Parlor Doughnuts will soon be coming to Jasper.

According to a social media post, the business is expected to open in May.

They say the store address will be 511 Newton Street, just off the square in Jasper.

For those who are interested, the store is now hiring and says you can apply on their Parlor Doughnuts website.

