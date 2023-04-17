New UE and Warrick Co. schools partnership to begin next fall

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new partnership between the University of Evansville and Warrick County schools is set to start next fall.

The partnership will give college credit to high school students enrolled in education or heath science programs.

Vice President of Academic Affairs, Michael Austin, says students will be able to earn credits to help accelerate their college careers.

Austin say those who successfully complete the program will get a $25,000 scholarship to the university.

“We’re trying to help students get into high paying jobs quickly and we’re trying help them move more quickly through college, because college can be expensive,” says Austin. “If you can come in already with credits and courses already taken, you can accelerate your path to a degree and your path to a career.”

The programs will be taught at the newly developed Warrick Pathways Career Center.

