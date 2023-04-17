Birthday Club
4/17 Monday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Following rain and storms over the weekend, calm weather has now moved into the Tri-State.

14 First Alert Meteorologist Arden Gregory has a look at when things could change.

New on Sunrise, a woman was arrested after Evansville police found multiple narcotics in her car.

Police saying it all started in Warrick County.

In a 14 news update, we now know the name of the driver in a deadly wrong way crash in Evansville.

It happened just before 3:30 Friday morning.

The Kentucky Primary is now just under a month away.

But if you aren’t registered to vote, time is almost up.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

4/17 Monday Sunrise Headlines
