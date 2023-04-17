Monday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Following rain and storms over the weekend, calm weather has now moved into the Tri-State.
14 First Alert Meteorologist Arden Gregory has a look at when things could change.
New on Sunrise, a woman was arrested after Evansville police found multiple narcotics in her car.
Police saying it all started in Warrick County.
In a 14 news update, we now know the name of the driver in a deadly wrong way crash in Evansville.
It happened just before 3:30 Friday morning.
The Kentucky Primary is now just under a month away.
But if you aren’t registered to vote, time is almost up.
