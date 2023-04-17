Birthday Club
McLean Co. business holds Narcan giveaway Monday

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Mclean County, a business called NIMCO in Calhoun passed out free Narcan Monday.

NIMCO is a signs and banner business that partnered with Green River Health District to help combat the rise of fentanyl overdoses. They gave out information on fake pills in the county, along with resources for recovery programs.

NIMCO employee Jessica Blus says this is the first event like this in the county.

”We are a really close community and everybody is almost like family, so when we do that we all care about each other and we hope no one ever has to use the Narcan, but it is a tool they can use if they need,” say Blus. “It kind of shows that fentanyl is within the county. It’s in the fake pills and people do not know so we wanna make sure we get that awareness out there.”

Employees say they will have more events like this in the future.

The next event is Fentanyl Awareness Day in Owensboro on May 10.

