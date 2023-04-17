Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for dealing drugs that resulted in death

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man has pled guilty to a dealing a controlled substance that resulted in the death of 24-year-old.

Richard Barnes (III) will receive 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to dealing a controlled substance that led to the death of Zeke Biggs, who died from a drug overdose due to fentanyl.

Officials say in March of 2022, deputies were called to Biggs’s home where he was found dead from a suspected drug overdose.

Officials say an extensive investigation led them to Barnes.

His official sentencing hearing will be on May 8.

