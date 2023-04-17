Birthday Club
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for dealing drugs that resulted in death

Richard Barnes III
Richard Barnes III(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man has pled guilty to a dealing a controlled substance that resulted in the death of 24-year-old.

Richard Barnes (III) will receive 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to dealing a controlled substance that led to the death of Zeke Biggs, who died from a drug overdose due to fentanyl.

Officials say in March of 2022, deputies were called to Biggs’s home where he was found dead from a suspected drug overdose.

Officials say an extensive investigation led them to Barnes.

His official sentencing hearing will be on May 8.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges on E. Morgan Ave.
EPD: Woman arrested on drug and false reporting charges
EPD: Man arrested after exposing himself at Walmart on N. First Ave.
New UE and Warrick Co. schools partnership to begin next fall
McLean Co. business holds Narcan giveaway Monday
Rivertown Pickleball of Newburgh provides update on new facility
Vigil to be held for Louisville shooting victims in Henderson
