Hopkins Co. non-profit receives grant for mental health help for first responders

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Hopkins County, a non-profit was recently awarded $76,000 in grant money to expand mental health programs for veterans and first responders.

The Patrick Rudd Project was started in honor of a Hopkins County native who died in the line of duty. Now the non-profit works not only to help Hopkins County veterans, but also first responders.

Those with the Madisonville Police Department say their work can take a toll on them.

”We deal with traumatic events on a regular basis, our officers and our dispatchers do, and so it’s important for us to be able to take care of ourselves in those situations, because they can weigh on us,” said Madisonville Police Department Major Justin Jones

For help, the department works with the Patrick Rudd Project. The non-profit works to connect first responders and veterans in Hopkins County with mental health providers who have experience working with people in these fields. They also cover the cost of their visits.

Officials say in a recent survey, about 50% of responders said they would be interested in some type of mental health therapy if it was paid for and they could be kept anonymous.

The non-profit thinks it’s only fair given how much first responders and military personnel do.

”We feel like this is an opportunity for us to step in and help somebody who’s helped our community so much,” said Patrick Rudd Project Co-Founder Kelly Forbes. “We rely on them for so many things, and it’s a way for us to give back to them.”

Fifty thousand dollars of the grants comes from the Community Foundation of Western Kentucky. It’s specifically for first responders who helped in the aftermath of the December 2021 tornadoes. They say that’s about 80% of first responders in Hopkins County.

The rest will help them do awareness sessions to explain the services they provide and emphasize the importance of mental wellness.

”If we don’t take care of ourselves we can’t take care of other people,” said Jones. “People think that we’re superheroes sometimes, but we’re humans just like everybody else.”

The non-profit says they offer services to first responders including those who work in dispatch, ambulances, or as volunteer firefighters.

For more information on the Patrick Rudd Project, visit https://missionsharetheload.org/.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.