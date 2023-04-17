Henderson Municipal Gas begins installation of new meter devices

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Municipal Gas customers can expect to see HMG employees installing new devices on their gas meters through the end of the year.

According to a release, HMG is currently installing Itron Encoder Receiver Transmitters on all residential, and soon to be commercial, gas meters.

Officials say every meter will eventually have an ERT installed which will allow HMG to read the meters without needing to visit the customers’ home. The majority will be able to be read through radio receivers that are already setup in the city.

The installation will also help reduce the need to setup appointments with customers to physically read meters when there is an issue.

HMG says the project is currently on going and customers can expect to see an employee on their property between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For customers that may have questions, officials say to call them at 270-831-2493.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.