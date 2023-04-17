Birthday Club
Evansville shining blue and gold lighting for Old National Bank shooting victims

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you are in downtown Evansville tonight, you’ll notice the city glowing in blue and yellow.

The special lighting memorial will be in the colors of Old National Bank.

The memorial is in honor of those hurt and killed in last week’s mass shooting in Louisville.

Buildings like Bally’s, CenterPoint Energy, and Old National Bank will be lit for the event.

There will also be over 100 trees lit up along Main Street, the Old Court House, and Old National Events Plaza after dusk..

Downtown Evansville President, Josh Armstrong, says this is a time for people to take a moment and acknowledge the tragedy.

“The evening is set up just to create places for people to reflect and think about what happened and their relationship with Old National who has been a good long standing member of the downtown community,” says Armstrong.

Property owners throughout the downtown area are encouraged to add to the display with additional blue and gold lighting on their home or business.

