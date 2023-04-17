EPD: Disagreement over thermostat leads to stabbing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A disagreement over the temperature on a thermostat led to a stabbing in Evansville on Sunday evening, police say.

This happened on the 2300 block of Margybeth Avenue.

The Evansville Police Department says two women were arguing about the temperature when the conversation became physical.

That’s when officers say one woman stabbed another in the shoulder.

Officials say one woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the other was taken to jail.

We are still waiting on the name of the stabbing suspect.

