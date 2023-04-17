Birthday Club
‘Encanto: The sing-along film concert’ coming to Evansville
By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Disney Concerts has announced “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert,” will stop at Old National Events Plaza.

According to a release, that event is set for September 29, 2023.

Encanto lovers of all ages will have the opportunity to sing along with their favorite songs performed by a live band while watching the full film.

Organizers say fans are encouraged to dress up as Mirabel, Luisa, Isabela, or any of their favorite characters from the film and to use their voices to transform each venue into one big celebration of the Madrigal family. Live characters will not appear at this event.

Tickets start at $28 and can be purchased at the Old National Events Plaza Box Office or on Ticketmaster.com.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

