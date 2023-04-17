Birthday Club
EPD: 1 hurt in accident involving multiple vehicles on Lloyd Expressway

(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to dispatch, an accident with unknown injuries has been reported at the Lloyd Expressway.

Dispatch confirms a call for an accident that the caller say was a six to seven car pileup.

Evansville Police say one person was hurt and the injuries are unknown at this time.

The intersection has since reopened completely.

