EPD: 1 hurt in accident involving multiple vehicles on Lloyd Expressway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to dispatch, an accident with unknown injuries has been reported at the Lloyd Expressway.

Dispatch confirms a call for an accident that the caller say was a six to seven car pileup.

Evansville Police say one person was hurt and the injuries are unknown at this time.

The intersection has since reopened completely.

