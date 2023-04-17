Birthday Club
Damian Fields murder trial to begin Tuesday

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Police say Damian Fields is expected in court Tuesday for the murder of John Leak Jr.

Officers say it all started when a car hit a building on West 7th Street in Owensboro back in June of 2022.

Police say they found someone giving CPR to the driver, later identified as John Leak Jr.

Leak had suffered from a single gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he eventually died.

Derrick Carroll is also facing charges in the case.

