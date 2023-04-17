Damian Fields murder trial to begin Tuesday

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Police say Damian Fields is expected in court Tuesday for the murder of John Leak Jr.

Officers say it all started when a car hit a building on West 7th Street in Owensboro back in June of 2022.

Police say they found someone giving CPR to the driver, later identified as John Leak Jr.

Leak had suffered from a single gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he eventually died.

Derrick Carroll is also facing charges in the case.

