Convicted rapist facing trial in new rape case

By Jill Lyman
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARRIC CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A convicted rapist is accused of raping another victim in Warrick County.

48-year-old Kirk Brantley was in court last month for this new case. He was arrested in January.

The affidavit shows a teen girl was interviewed at Holly’s House.

She described the rape to authorities and said Brantley told her not to tell anyone.

Court records show Brantley has been convicted of other rapes in the past, including a case from 2007.

He is a lifetime registered sex offender.

Records show a jury trial in this latest case is set for October 3.

