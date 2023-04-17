Birthday Club
Aces Women’s Golf in 7th, after day one of MVC Championships

Aces golf
Aces golf(UE/WFIE)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Kate Petrova and Allison Enchelmayer paced the University of Evansville women’s golf team in Sunday’s opening round of the Missouri Valley Conference Championship.

Petrova recorded an 80 to lead the Purple Aces at Annbriar Golf Course.  Her score came in at eight over par and has her tied for 15th place.  One behind her was Allison Enchelmayer.  With an 81, she is tied for 22nd place.

Alyssa McMinn carded an 82 on Sunday and is tied for the 24th position while Mallory Russell and Magdalena Borisova followed.  Russell posted an 85 while Borisova checked in with an 86 in the opening 18 holes.

Evansville is in 7th place with a team score of 328.  The Aces are three behind a 5th-place tie between Illinois State and Murray State.

With a 315, Missouri State paces the team standings.  Northern Iowa is five behind in second with Belmont sitting in third with a 322.  Belmont’s Ryan Bender is atop the individual leaderboard with a 3-over 75.  She is two ahead of a tie for second place.

Round two is set for Monday with the final 18 holes slated for Tuesday.

