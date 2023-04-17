Birthday Club
Aces Softball drops series finale to Murray State

Aces softball
Aces softball(WFIE)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MURRAY, KY. (WFIE) - Murray State plated two runs in the second, fourth and sixth innings to win Sunday’s series finale against the University of Evansville softball team at Racer Field.

Ailey Schick got the scoring started with an RBI triple in the second inning before two more RBI knocked in the fourth extended the lead to 4-0.  Scoring on a walk and wild pitch in the sixth, the Racers made it a 6-0 game.

Marah Wood led the third inning off with the Purple Aces’ first hit of the afternoon – a double to left center.  Alexa Davis drew a 1-out walk before the Racers escaped damage and recorded the final two outs.

Trailing by six entering the top of the seventh, the Aces were able to manufacture two runs.  Zoe Frossard doubled to bring in Hannah Hood, who reached on a leadoff error.  Kaylee Lawson brought in Frossard on a ground out, but the late rally came up short with MSU clinching the series with a 6-2 win.

Sydney Weatherford made the start for UE and allowed four runs, three earned, in four innings.  Erin Kleffman went the final two frames and allowed two earned runs.  As a team, the Aces picked up two hits on the day.

On Tuesday, UE will be back home to face SIU Edwardsville in a 6 p.m. game.

