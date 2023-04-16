‘Spring Wine Walk’ event to be hosted in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Downtown Evansville Spring Wine Walk will be hosted April 28 by Romain Cross Point Auto Park on Main Street.

According to Spring Wine Walk event page, Romain Cross Point Auto Park is exclusively offering Oliver Wines during the event in partnership with Oliver Winery.

There will be two tents serving wine on the 200 and 300 block of Main Street, with multiple lines at each tent.

Officials say guests will receive two tickets with the admission. Each ticket is for one 4 ounce pour of Oliver Wine.

Additional drink tickets will be sold for $5 each, cash only, at the registration area in front of the Innovation Ponte Building.

Officials say event tickets purchased online are $15 and tickets purchased at the event are $25.

To buy tickets for the event click here.

