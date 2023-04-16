Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

‘Spring Wine Walk’ event to be hosted in Evansville

(WVIR)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Downtown Evansville Spring Wine Walk will be hosted April 28 by Romain Cross Point Auto Park on Main Street.

According to Spring Wine Walk event page, Romain Cross Point Auto Park is exclusively offering Oliver Wines during the event in partnership with Oliver Winery.

There will be two tents serving wine on the 200 and 300 block of Main Street, with multiple lines at each tent.

Officials say guests will receive two tickets with the admission. Each ticket is for one 4 ounce pour of Oliver Wine.

Additional drink tickets will be sold for $5 each, cash only, at the registration area in front of the Innovation Ponte Building.

Officials say event tickets purchased online are $15 and tickets purchased at the event are $25.

To buy tickets for the event click here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Suspect in shooting at Burger King on Covert Ave. Friday identified
EPD: Suspect in shooting near Burger King on Covert Ave. Friday identified
Owensboro dealership accused of rolling back mileage on cars
Owensboro dealership accused of rolling back mileage on cars
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges during traffic stop
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges during traffic stop
Man found guilty in assisted living rape case
Vanderburgh Co. man found guilty in assisted living rape case
Christopher Gibson almost immediately worked to make sure everyone else involved in a nasty...
Garbage truck driver jumps into action to help injured kids in Posey Co. crash

Latest News

At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Multiple deaths, injuries in Alabama birthday party mass shooting
Old National Events Plaza holds Evansville Home and Garden Show event Sunday
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges on E. Morgan Ave.
EPD: Woman arrested on multiple drug charges on E. Morgan Ave.
EPD: Man arrested after exposing himself at Walmart on N. First Ave.
EPD: Man arrested after exposing himself at Walmart on N. First Ave.