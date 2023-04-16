Salukis even up weekend series with Aces Baseball

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The visiting University of Evansville baseball team out-hit the Southern Illinois Salukis, 10-7, on Saturday, but SIU used a pair of three-run innings to even the Missouri Valley Conference series between the two schools with a 6-3 win at Itchy Jones Stadium in Carbondale, Illinois. The series rubber match will take place on Sunday at 1 p.m. and can be seen live nationally on ESPNU.

“Today was a great college baseball game that just didn’t go our way,” said UE head coach Wes Carroll. “We hit the ball hard today, but we seemed to hit it right at them in some key situations. They also had the big three-run home run that we just couldn’t overcome.

“It’s a big game tomorrow with the series on the line.”

Despite traffic for both sides in every half-inning except for one through the first three innings, the game remained scoreless until the bottom of the fourth inning, when SIU would manufacture its first three-run frame. A lead-off double by catcher Cole Christman opened the frame, and after a walk, SIU second baseman Steven Loden laced an RBI single to center field to plate the game’s first run.

The Salukis would quickly load the bases with no one out in the inning, but after a pair of fly outs, it looked like UE starter Tyler Denu (2-2) would escape the jam. A hit-by-pitch and a wild pitch, though, plated two more runs for SIU and gave the Salukis a 3-0 lead.

Evansville would immediately respond in the top of the fifth inning, plating two runs on RBI doubles by graduate outfielder Eric Roberts and junior shortstop Simon Scherry to trim the SIU lead to 3-2. The momentum for UE would be short-lived though, as after a lead-off hit-by-pitch and a one-out single, Loden launched a three-run home run to right field in the bottom of the fifth inning to extend the SIU lead to 6-2.

Evansville would put two men on base in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings, but SIU relievers Scott Harper and Paul Bonzagni were able to tip-toe around the trouble to keep the lead at four runs. Roberts would launch his MVC-leading 14th home run of the year to right field leading off the top of the ninth inning, but that would be the only run UE could muster in the ninth.

Roberts went 3-for-5 and finished a triple shy of the cycle, while driving in two runs. Scherry also had a two-hit day for UE, as seven of the nine Evansville starters collected base hits. Loden went 2-for-4 with his 11th home run of the year and four RBI to lead SIU.

The two teams will conclude the series on Sunday, with a pair of left-handers expected to get the start. Evansville is expected to send junior LHP Donovan Schultz (4-2, 3.68 ERA) to the mound, and he is expected to be opposed by SIU LHP Tanner Lewis (2-1, 5.10 ERA). The game can be seen live on ESPNU and heard live in the Tri-State area on 107.1 FM-WJPS and the Old National Bank/Purple Aces Sports Network from Learfield.

