Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

4 dead, multiple others injured in Dadeville, Alabama shooting

Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.(Source: WTVM)
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - Four people are dead and multiple others have been injured in a Saturday night shooting in Dadeville, Alabama, WSFA reports.

Dadeville Council Member Teneeshia Goodman-Johnson told CNN the shooting happened in the downtown area, but the number of injured was not immediately clear.

Police say the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. near the 200 block of Broadnax Street.

“This morning, I grieve with the people of Dadeville and my fellow Alabamians. Violent crime has NO place in our state, and we are staying closely updated by law enforcement as details emerge,” Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement posted on social media.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in the investigation, including the Dadeville Police Department, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), FBI and the 5th Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

The suspect and motive for the shooting were not immediately clear.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Suspect in shooting at Burger King on Covert Ave. Friday identified
EPD: Suspect in shooting near Burger King on Covert Ave. Friday identified
Owensboro dealership accused of rolling back mileage on cars
Owensboro dealership accused of rolling back mileage on cars
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges during traffic stop
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges during traffic stop
Man found guilty in assisted living rape case
Vanderburgh Co. man found guilty in assisted living rape case
Christopher Gibson almost immediately worked to make sure everyone else involved in a nasty...
Garbage truck driver jumps into action to help injured kids in Posey Co. crash

Latest News

EPD: Woman arrested on drug and false reporting charges
EPD: Woman arrested on drug and false reporting charges
FILE - Rupert Murdoch introduces Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the Herman Kahn Award...
Fox News and 2020 election lies set to face jury come Monday
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
SOON: News conference set after overnight Alabama mass shooting
The IRS says tax returns have decreased from last year.
New push on US-run free electronic tax-filing system for all