Pickleball clinic for beginners held in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The sport of pickleball continues to grow and it’s not too late to jump on the bandwagon.

A beginner’s class was held in Owensboro on Sunday.

The two-hour introductory clinic was for those brand new to pickleball and those who have only been playing for a short while. Participants learned the basic fundamentals of the sport, such as how to keep score, court positioning, game strategy and specific skills. They also played some matches.

This clinic was put on by the River City Pickleball Club.

Our Aaron Hancock will have more on the exploding sport of pickleball on 14 News at 10 p.m.

