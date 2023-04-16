Old National Events Plaza holds Evansville Home and Garden Show event Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Old National Events Plaza is kicking off the spring season Sunday with the 75th annual Evansville Home and Garden Show presented by Heritage Federal Credit Union.

According to the Evansville Home and Garden Show event page, the event will be hosted at the Old National Events Plaza from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Officials say for this event, each year homeowners flock to the event for home and garden advice to knock out their next big home improvement project.

The event will have seminars and demonstrations from local experts, special appearances and a chance to win prizes.

Admission for the event is free.

