Ohio Co. customers under boil advisory

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Some Ohio County Water District customers are now under a boil water advisory.

Water officials say they found a leak early Sunday morning.

They say 460 customers could be affected, and may experience low water pressure.

If you live in Rockport, Ceralvo, or Echols, this includes you.

Officials say due to that high number of customers, they couldn’t put out door hangers for affected people.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

