Ohio Co. customers under boil advisory

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Some Ohio County Water District customers are now under a boil water advisory.

Water officials say they found a leak early Sunday morning.

They say 460 customers could be affected, and may experience low water pressure.

If you live in Rockport, Ceralvo, or Echols, this includes you.

Officials say due to that high number of customers, they couldn’t put out door hangers for affected people.

