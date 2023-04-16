Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Officials: Man convicted in murder of girlfriend, kidnapping her 3-year-old son

Police said Dillion Brewster was convicted of killing 25-year-old Kameryn Recchia.
Police said Dillion Brewster was convicted of killing 25-year-old Kameryn Recchia.(Miami County Ohio Jail)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) - A Kentucky man was found guilty of murder in the death of a 25-year-old mother.

Officials said Dillon Brewster was convicted Friday in the 2022 murder of Kameryn Recchia. WXIX reports Recchia was Brewster’s girlfriend at the time.

On Oct. 20, 2022, police responded to a home in Kenton County around 11:30 p.m. for a well-being check.

Officers said they found Recchia suffering from a gunshot wound. She died at the scene.

Investigators said Brewster was found in Ohio in Recchia’s car. They said he also had Recchia’s young son with him along with Recchia’s property.

Authorities said the 3-year-old child was in the home when Recchia was shot and killed.

Officials said Brewster was also convicted on charges of kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Suspect in shooting at Burger King on Covert Ave. Friday identified
EPD: Suspect in shooting near Burger King on Covert Ave. Friday identified
Owensboro dealership accused of rolling back mileage on cars
Owensboro dealership accused of rolling back mileage on cars
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges during traffic stop
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges during traffic stop
Man found guilty in assisted living rape case
Vanderburgh Co. man found guilty in assisted living rape case
Christopher Gibson almost immediately worked to make sure everyone else involved in a nasty...
Garbage truck driver jumps into action to help injured kids in Posey Co. crash

Latest News

Ohio Co. customers under boil advisory
Ohio Co. customers under boil advisory
Pickleball clinic for beginners held in Owensboro
Pickleball clinic for beginners held in Owensboro
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
ALEA: 28 injured, 4 dead in Alabama birthday party mass shooting
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, 28 injured in Alabama birthday party shooting