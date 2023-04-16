Murray State comes back late to beat UE Softball

MURRAY, KY. (WFIE) - Scoring three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, Murray State overcame a 3-1 deficit before bringing in the winning run to defeat the University of Evansville softball team by a 5-4 score on Saturday at Racer Field.

It was the Racers who scored the opening run of the day in the second inning on a wild pitch. Evansville stormed right back in the top of the third as a 2-run home run by Marah Wood put her team in front. Sydney Kalonihea led off with a single to set up Wood’s 2-run shot with one out.

Hannah Hood added some insurance with an RBI triple in the top half of the sixth. Her hit brought in Jess Willsey to pad the lead at 3-1. Helped by a 2-run double from Ailey Schyck, Murray State retook a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the sixth with a total of three runs crossing the plate.

Down to their last opportunity, the Purple Aces manufactured a run to send the game into extra innings. Once again, it was Kalonihea making a difference with a leadoff hit. She led off with a double and advanced to third on a ground out. That brought up Wood, who hit a sacrifice fly to knot the score at 4-4.

A lightning delay held the game up in the bottom of the seventh before play resumed. With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, the Racers knotted the weekend series with a pair of hits. With a runner on second, Lily Fischer doubled to right field to bring the game-winner.

Wood completed the day with a 2-for-2 showing with a home run, three RBI and a run. Kalonihea was 2-4 and scored twice while Hood added two hits. Mikayla Jolly made the start for UE. In four innings off work, she gave up one run on four hits. Erin Kleffman tossed 1 1/3 innings with two runs scoring while Megan Brenton threw the final 3 1/3 innings with two runs scoring.

Sunday’s series finale is set for a 12 p.m. first pitch at Racer Field.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.