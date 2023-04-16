Middle innings prove costly, as USI Baseball falls to Skyhawks

MARTIN ,TN. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Baseball could not overcome a four-run third in falling to the University of Tennessee at Martin, 7-3, Saturday afternoon in Martin, Tennessee. USI watched its record go to 9-25 overall and 2-9 in the OVC, while UTM goes to 11-25, 6-5 OVC, this spring.

USI got on the board first with a tally in the second inning when junior first baseman Tucker Ebest (Austin, Texas) scored on a ground out by sophomore shortstop Ricardo Van Grieken (Venezuela). The Screaming Eagles held the lead until the bottom of the third when UTM posted four runs to lead, 4-1.

The Skyhawks increased the lead to 5-1 with another tally in the fourth before the Eagles could respond in the sixth. USI cut the deficit to 5-2 with a RBI-single by junior righ-fielder Drew Taylor (Jeffersonville, Indiana).

After UTM got the tally back in the bottom of the sixth for a 6-2 advantage, USI cut into the deficit for the second-straight inning when Van Grieken scored on a sacrifice foul out by junior second baseman Nolan Cook (Evansville, Indiana) to make the score 6-3. That would be as close as the Eagles would come in the final frames, as the Skyhawks added one more in the eighth for the 7-3 final.

On the mound, freshman left-hander Will Kiesel (Wadesville, Indiana) suffered the loss for the Eagles. Kiesel allowed two runs on three hits and two walks, while striking out one in three innings of work.

Up Next for the Eagles:

The three-game series with USI and UTM concludes Sunday with a 1 p.m. first pitch. Following Sunday’s game, USI comes home to start a five game homestand at the USI Baseball Field Tuesday when it hosts Oakland City University for a 6 p.m. contest. Following the USI-OCU match-up, the Eagles host a three-game OVC series with Eastern Illinois University April 21-23 prior to concluding the homestand with a 6 p.m. contest with McKendree University April 25.

