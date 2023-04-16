KWC Baseball splits doubleheader and series with Tiffin

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - The Panther took down Tiffin 6-5 in their opener on Saturday, but fell 15-10 in a slugfest to close out the series. After today’s split, Kentucky Wesleyan now sits at 13-23 (8-12 G-MAC), while Tiffin moves to 11-25 (3-17 G-MAC).

--Game One--

Nicked Judd picked up his third win of the season in the opener after completing five innings of work. Judd allowed four runs on six hits with four strikeouts. The Panthers gave Judd a cushion to work with as Zach Curtis recorded an RBI single in the bottom of the second inning. The Dragons would tie the game in the top of the third but Wesleyan responded in the bottom half. The inning started with error that allowed Cameron Langston to reach and the Panthers made the error hurt as Kyle Werries drove in Langston later in the frame with a RBI single.

Aric Lyons would drive in two more runs in the bottom of the fourth with a double, giving the Panthers a 4-1 lead. However, with three runs in the top of the fifth the Dragons would tie the game. The Panthers answered the call again, this time Brandon Valdez led-off the inning by reaching on an error. He later moved to third after a single by Werries and scored on a wild pitch. Braxtron French would give the Panthers some insurance with a RBI double.

Josh Tucker would take care of the rest as he pitched the final two innings to record his second save on the weekend. Both French and Werries finished the game two for two with an RBI.

--Game Two--

It was an offensive slugfest in game two, as the teams combined for 25 runs on 25 hits. Tiffin scored on an RBI double in the first, but Nick Wimber answered with a solo shot in the bottom of the inning to tie things up.

Tiffin used four runs over the next two innings to go up 5-1, but Kyle Werries and Jaret Humphrey each notched RBI’s in the bottom of the third to cut the lead to 5-3. Wesleyan would continue their scoring push over the next three innings, as home runs from Zach Curtis and Gabriel Medina propelled the Panthers to an 8-5 lead after six. Tiffin answered with a run of their own, taking an 11-8 lead thanks to six unanswered runs over the seventh and eighth innings. Medina and Wimber each scored in the bottom of the eighth to make it a one-run game, but Tiffin closed out the Panthers in the ninth.

Kyle Werries went 3-for-5 with 3 RBI’s in the game, while Brandon Valdez went 3-for-5 with a run scored. Gabriel Medina was extremely solid at the plate, going 3-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI in the contest.

David Castleberry (0-1) took the loss for the Panthers.

Wesleyan will be back at home on Tuesday when they host the University of Indianapolis in a solo game. First pitch is slated for 2 p.m. CT.

