Funeral details released for Henderson woman killed in Louisville bank shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The obituary has been released for the Henderson woman who died in the mass shooting in Louisville last week.

[‘Most loving, caring person’: Family remembers Henderson woman killed in Louisville bank shooting]

Juliana Farmer had accepted a job at Old National Bank in Louisville just two weeks and one day before she lost her life during the shooting that killed her and four other people.

Visitation will be held at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson on Friday, April 21, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Her funeral will take place at St. Paul’s Church on Saturday, April 22, at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.