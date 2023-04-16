EPD: Woman arrested on drug and false reporting charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a woman was arrested Friday night on drug charges and also giving police a false name.

According to an affidavit, police were dispatched to the 600 block of Englewood Avenue for a domestic violence in progress around 11:40 p.m.

Police say a woman, later identified as Mary Jean Perkins, was fighting with a man in the middle of the street after their vehicle broke down.

Officials say Perkins was confrontational, uncooperative with police, profusley sweating and unable to stand without falling.

Police say Perkins was placed in handcuffs and sat down on the curb. The man involved in the fight was unable to be located for questioning.

The affidavit states that when police asked Perkins her name she told police her name was Kendra Johnson and that she was 33-years-old.

Police say when they eventually were able to identify Perkins they found that she had an active felony warrant for her arrest out of Vanderburgh County.

Officials say during a search of Perkins, police found a folded piece of paper in her pocket with a white crystal-like substance inside, later identified as cocaine.

Police say Perkins was arrested and transported to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center and charged for her felony warrant, false informing, public intoxication, and possession of cocaine.

