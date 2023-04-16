Birthday Club
EPD: Woman arrested on multiple drug charges on E. Morgan Ave.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, a woman was arrested on multiple drug charges on East Morgan Avenue Saturday.

Police say officers were notified of a possible drunk driver that was westbound Morgan Avenue from Warrick County at 8:25 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials say they found the vehicle and initiated and traffic stop in the area of East Morgan Avenue and Morgan Center Drive.

Police say the driver, later identified as Angela Hallam, refused to get out of the vehicle and had to be forcefully removed.

Officials say during the incident, Hallam was found to be in possession of multiple narcotics, as well as paraphernalia.

Police say Hallam was arrested and transported to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center.

Officials say Hallam has been charged with resisting law enforcement and possession of fentanyl, marijuana, and paraphernalia.

