Chilly Sunday, but warming up next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The cold front that swept through the Tri-State Saturday night brought a half-inch of rain and a 30-degree drop in temps. Sunday will be cloudy, breezy and cool with a high in the upper 50s. Skies should gradually clear Sunday night and lows will dip into the 40s on Monday morning. Sunny skies return to start the work week with highs near 60 on Monday. Southerly winds will warm us up a bit each day, with highs climbing back into the mid to upper 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday. More showers and storms possible by the end of the week.

