Breezy and cooler start to the week

20-30 mph winds Monday
14 First Alert
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Skies will slowly clear Sunday night as temperatures fall into the lower 40s.   Monday will be sunny, breezy and a bit chilly at first.   Northwest winds at 15-25 will make it seem cooler during the day.   Winds will ease on Monday night as the low falls to 40 on Tuesday morning.    Sunshine and light south winds should help the Tri-State reach the lower 70s on Tuesday afternoon.    80′s return on Wednesday and Thursday.   A cold front will move in on Thursday and trigger showers and thunderstorms.   Rain chances will continue from Thursday through early Saturday morning.   Temps again fall into the upper 50s next weekend.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

EPD: Suspect in shooting at Burger King on Covert Ave. Friday identified
Owensboro dealership accused of rolling back mileage on cars
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges during traffic stop
Man found guilty in assisted living rape case
14 First Alert 4/15 at 10pm
14 First Alert 4/15 at 6pm
