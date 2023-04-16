Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

SOON: News conference set after overnight Alabama mass shooting

ALEA confirms 4 people have died and multiple others are injured
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Officials have called a 10 a.m. news conference to provide updates on an Alabama mass shooting.

At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting in Dadeville, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The shooting happened at approximately 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the city of Dadeville, located approximately 60 miles northeast of Montgomery.

ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation opened its investigation around 11:45 p.m. at the request of Dadeville’s police chief.

The shooting happened near the 200 Block of Broadnax Street, ALEA said. The Alex City Outlook reports the shooting happened on N. Broadnax Street at Mahogany’s Masterpiece.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in the investigation, including the Dadeville Police Department, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), FBI and the 5th Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

A suspect and motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.

REACTION

First Baptist Church of Dadeville has called a community prayer vigil for 5 p.m. Sunday, with its pastor writing in a post shared by the church that he “stood outside of Lake Martin Hospital until 3 a.m. watching hearts break as families learned that their child had been shot -- or even worse, dead.”

Meet tonight at 5pm

Posted by First Baptist Church Dadeville on Sunday, April 16, 2023

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Suspect in shooting at Burger King on Covert Ave. Friday identified
EPD: Suspect in shooting near Burger King on Covert Ave. Friday identified
Owensboro dealership accused of rolling back mileage on cars
Owensboro dealership accused of rolling back mileage on cars
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges during traffic stop
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges during traffic stop
Man found guilty in assisted living rape case
Vanderburgh Co. man found guilty in assisted living rape case
Christopher Gibson almost immediately worked to make sure everyone else involved in a nasty...
Garbage truck driver jumps into action to help injured kids in Posey Co. crash

Latest News

EPD: Woman arrested on drug and false reporting charges
EPD: Woman arrested on drug and false reporting charges
All of the proceeds benefit 911 Gives Hope.
15th annual ‘Guns and Hoses’ fight benefits 911 Gives Hope
Funeral details released for Henderson woman killed in Louisville bank shooting
Funeral details released for Henderson woman killed in Louisville bank shooting
Highland Challenger Baseball League celebrates 10th season
Highland Challenger Baseball League celebrates 10th season