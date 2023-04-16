Birthday Club
15th annual ‘Guns and Hoses’ fight benefits 911 Gives Hope

By Steve Mehling
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - First responders across the Tri-State went toe-to-toe in the ring in the 15th annual “Guns and Hoses” event.

“[If] You don’t have a good time, I’ll refund your money personally,” said Chris Roe, Executive Board Member for 911 Gives Hope.

The Ford Center was the place to be Saturday night, and fans across the Tri-State recognized that, with the event estimated to have been a sell-out.

“All of the money we raise from the event goes right back into the community,” Roe said.

The event came to Evansville 15 years ago, with a large portion of the event’s proceeds going towards raising awareness of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

“All firemen and all police love giving back to the community, that’s why they started the job to begin with,” said Jared Simmons, who serves with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. “So, it’s great to be in an event where we can actually see where we give back.”

Evansville Firefighter Eric Baumberger says the best part is watching where the money goes towards.

“Sometime, about a month or so later they give the money away and you get to see where it goes,” Baumberger said. “It’s just amazing, it’s awesome.”

The three-round fights promise an exciting atmosphere, and in the end, the proceeds benefit the same community all of the first responders continue to serve.

“911 Gives Hope helps the kids,” Baumberger said. “For the competitors and everyone outside, it’s all for them. It’s awesome.”

Going into Saturday, the series was tied 7-7.

We’ll update this article when the final comes from Saturday night’s matchups.

