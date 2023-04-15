Birthday Club
Traffic Alert: Asphalt resurfacing in Christian Co. to begin Monday

WFIE Traffic Alert
WFIE Traffic Alert(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - According to a press release, a contractor is preparing for pavements in Christian County on KY 117 and KY 107 starting Monday.

Officials say milling and paving will begin Monday on KY 117 between Gray and Julien Road.

KY 107 remains at 45 miles per hour work zone from KY 1682 to Old Fruithill Road.

Officials say box culverts are currently under construction at various locations with the limits of the project.

Kentucky transportation officials say drivers should be aware of the reduced speed limit starting Monday.

