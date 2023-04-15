Birthday Club
Panther Creek south entrance to close starting Monday
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Panther Creek Park officials say that the south entrance to the park will be closed starting Monday.

According to a press release, the entrance will be closed for repair and asphalt work.

Officials say no vehicles will be allowed into the south section of the park, which holds the 18-hole disc golf course. They say the remainder of the park will be accessible, including the lake, shelters, ballfields and trails.

Park officials say this closure only impacts the south end of the park on the opposite side of Panther Creek.

Officials say repair work on the entrance will be complete around Thursday pending weather conditions.

If you have any questions contact Daviess County Public Works at 270-685-8456.

