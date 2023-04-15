Vanderburgh Co. man found guilty in assisted living rape case

Birthday Club
Man found guilty in assisted living rape case
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Vanderburgh County man was found guilty of rape and assault charges on Friday.

According to the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office, Oscar Contreras Zamilpa was found guilty of crimes that police say were committed in an assisted living facility.

In February 2022, the prosecutor’s office says that Evansville police officers were sent to the assisted living facility in response to an anonymous tip reporting possible sexual assault.

Police say they spoke with the victim who stated she had been raped by a man who was later identified as Zamilpa.

Officials say the victim told police she was helping Zamilpa move furniture, since they lived in the same complex, when he eventually then grabbed her and began to sexually assault her.

Officers say they escorted the victim to Deaconess Midtown for a medical exam and treatment for her injuries.

Deputy Prosecutors presented DNA evidence and other medical evidence to secure a guilty verdict on all counts at trial.

Officials say Zamilpa has been charged with rape, criminal confinement and three counts of sexual battery.

His sentencing is scheduled for May 12.

