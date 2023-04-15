‘Keep Evansville Beautiful’ seeking volunteers for cleanup day at Akin Park

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cleanup work for “Beautify Evansville” is set to take place at Akin Park on Saturday.

Officials with “Keep Evansville Beautiful” say the cleanup will happen from 8 a.m. until noon.

Volunteers will help paint, plant flowers, and put in new mulch.

Officials say cleanup days like this one are an effort to make city parks more appealing to the public.

