INDOT: Lane restrictions to begin Monday on State Road 66

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation announced there will be lane restrictions on State Road 66 in Evansville starting Monday.

According to officials, beginning Monday crews will close the driving lanes of State Road 66 between St. Joseph Avenue and Fulton Avenue.

Officials say restrictions will allow crews to perform bridge deck overlay operations. Passing lanes will be open during the project.

Officials confirm a 45-mile-per-hour speed limit will be in place in the work zone.

Operations are expected to last through the end of April depending on the weather.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.

