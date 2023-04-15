EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges during traffic stop

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, a man was arrested Friday afternoon during a traffic stop on multiple drug charges.

Evansville Police say they conducted a traffic stop Friday just before 3:30 p.m. at the 1100 block of Henning Avenue to a Dodge Ram for a traffic violation.

Officials say the driver of the truck, later identified as Jonathan Norman, had active felony warrants out of Vanderburgh County and Warrick County.

Police say upon searching Norman they found him to be in possession of paraphernalia and a white rock-like substance, later identified as mephedrone.

Officials say Norman was driving on a suspended license and had expired Idaho license plates.

Norman was transported to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center and booked on to counts of traffic violations and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.