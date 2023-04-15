Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

EPD: Man shot after verbal altercation at Burger King on Covert Ave.

Dispatch: EPD respond to shooting at Burger King on Covert Ave.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One man was shot after police say a verbal altercation broke out at a Burger King in Evansville on Friday night.

Evansville Central Dispatch confirmed that police responded to a report of a shooting on the 1300 block of Covert Avenue at around 9:28 p.m.

EPD told 14 News on scene that one man approached the victim, which resulted in an argument breaking out between the two. Police say that’s when the gunman shot the victim.

Officials say the victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still working to identify the suspect.

We will update this story once more information is available.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaiah Fellows
Posey Co. Sheriff announces arrest in death investigation
Coroner identifies woman killed in crash on Broadway Ave.
Coroner identifies woman killed in crash on Broadway Ave.
A fatal crash has shut down southbound traffic on US 41 on the north side of Evansville.
UPDATE: Authorities release name of wrong way driver in deadly crash Friday on Hwy. 41
Brandon Artis sat down with 14 News just hours after being sentenced to 101 years in prison.
Man sentenced to over 100 years in prison in Evansville murder case
Christopher Smithers Mugshot
Arrest made in string of property damages in Owensboro

Latest News

Dispatch: EPD respond to shooting at Burger King on Covert Ave.
Dispatch: EPD respond to shooting at Burger King on Covert Ave.
WFIE Traffic Alert
INDOT: Lane restrictions to begin Monday on State Road 66
‘Keep Evansville Beautiful’ seeking volunteers for cleanup day at Akin Park
‘Keep Evansville Beautiful’ seeking volunteers for cleanup day at Akin Park
Henderson kicks off 34th annual Tri-Fest event Friday
Henderson kicks off 34th annual Tri-Fest event