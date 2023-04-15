EPD: Man shot after verbal altercation at Burger King on Covert Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One man was shot after police say a verbal altercation broke out at a Burger King in Evansville on Friday night.

Evansville Central Dispatch confirmed that police responded to a report of a shooting on the 1300 block of Covert Avenue at around 9:28 p.m.

EPD told 14 News on scene that one man approached the victim, which resulted in an argument breaking out between the two. Police say that’s when the gunman shot the victim.

Officials say the victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still working to identify the suspect.

