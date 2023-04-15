Davis powers UE Softball to fourth straight win

MURRAY, KY. (WFIE) - Alexa Davis went 2-for-3 with a grand slam and six RBI as the University of Evansville softball team earned a 7-0 shutout victory over Murray State on Friday at Racer Field.

Sydney Weatherford made the start and tossed the Purple Aces’ third shutout in a row. She scatted five hits over seven innings and did not issue a walk. Evansville recorded its fourth win in a row while picking up its second-consecutive Valley road win.

After two scoreless innings, UE broke through in the top half of the third. Zoe Frossard reached on an error while Marah Wood followed with a single. With two runners on, Jenna Nink singled to center to score Frossard and give the Aces a 1-0 lead. With one out, Alexa Davis stepped to the plate and delivered a 2-RBI double to left to extend the advantage to 3-0.

Two frames later, UE broke the game wide open. Kaylee Lawson and Wood singled while Taylor Howe reached on an error to load the bases for Davis. Facing an 0-2 count, Davis came through once again, hitting a grand slam to push the lead to 7-0.

While the offense was racking up the runs, Sydney Weatherford took care of business in the circle and improved as the game moved along. After allowing a single hit by the Racers in each of the first five innings, Weatherford threw a hitless 6th and 7th frame to seal the complete game shutout.

Davis and Wood recorded two hits apiece in the contest with Wood scoring twice. Nink, Lawson and Hannah Hood also contributed hits. On Saturday, the Aces look to seal their third MVC series in a row with a 2 p.m. game at Racer Field.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.